Protestors lift blockade at Newmont's Peñasquito Mexico gold mine

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.6% ) says it has resumed shipping concentrate from the Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico after a blockade had suspended operations since April 29.

Delivery of supplies to the site also has resumed, NEM says, adding that the downtime from the suspension was used to bring forward maintenance on some systems and equipment.

Truck drivers had blocked access to the mine since March 27 as protesters said its operations caused area water supplies to dry up.

The Peñasquito open-pit mine produced 272K oz. gold in 2018, accounting for ~17% of NEM's net asset value, according to Scotiabank.