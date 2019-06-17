Vici deal bodes well for MGP, GLPI, analyst says

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen sees Vici Properties' (VICI +0.6% ) pact to buy land and real estate assets of three regional casinos as a favorable development for gaming REIT peers Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI +0.1% ) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP +0.2% ).

“We see the transaction as a positive for the gaming REITs as it suggests that there’s still limited cap rate compression given an attractive 9% cap rate on the purchase,” Allen wrote in a note to clients.

Deal multiple may have been helped by declining revenue at the properties and because GLPI already owns eight of the 13 assets in the market; further, the agreement demonstrates that other participants are "willing to go after smaller assets in mature markets."

Vici agreed to acquire the land and real estate assets of three casinos for $278M then lease the assets to Century Casinos for initial total annual rent of $25M.