Genius accuses Google of lyric theft

Genius Media accuses Google (GOOG +1.2% )(GOOGL +1.3% ) of copying and pasting its lyrics in the card that appears above certain search results.

Genius says it first informed Alphabet of the problem in 2017. The lyrics site also says it has flagged over 100 instances where its content appeared in the card.

Since the lyrics aren't Genuis' own words, the site has a set way of alternating straight and curly apostrophes to know when the content was lifted.

Google's statement: "The lyrics displayed in the information boxes and in Knowledge Panels on Google Search are licensed from a variety of sources and are not scraped from sites on the web. We take data quality and creator rights very seriously, and hold our licensing partners accountable to the terms of our agreement. We're investigating this issue with our data partners and if we find that partners are not upholding good practices we will end our agreements."