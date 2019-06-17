China Ceramics announces changes in Management

China Ceramics (CCCL +3.7% ) announced the resignation of Jiadong Huang, founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective as of June 17, 2019. Mr. Huang will continue to be engaged with the Company as Special Advisor.

The company further says that the resignation was for personal reasons and was not for any disagreements with the Company or the Board.

The Board appointed Meishuang Huang (Mr. Huang's daughter), the Company's Assistant to the CEO, as the Company's successor Chair and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 17th.