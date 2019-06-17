Beyond Meat +9% after pulling off another mainstream move

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 8.55% on morning volume of over 5M shares.

The latest twist from the alternative protein company is that it will start selling plant-based "ground beef" on June 24 at Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB and Atlanta-area Kroger stores.

Beyond Meat calls the product "versatile enough" to use in ground beef recipe like meatballs or taco meat. The company has benefited from a number of reviews from skeptics who stated they were surprised at how close the BYND meatless products taste to the real thing, although the market valuation is worrying many on Wall Street.