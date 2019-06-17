Boeing lifts 20-year outlook for airplane demand

Boeing (BA +1.9% ) is today's top DJIA gainer after the company raised its rolling 20-year global demand forecast for passenger aircraft by 3%, fueled by strong air traffic predictions.

Boeing says the airline industry will need ~44K new commercial aircraft worth $6.8T by 2038, vs. 43K planes worth $6.49T estimated last year, with the biggest demand in single-aisle jets, where the company estimates airlines will need to make 32,420 narrow-body planes by 2038.

The forecast is underpinned by a prediction for average global traffic growth of 4.6%, down from 4.7% projected a year ago.

In the wide-body segment, Boeing also foresees demand for 8,340 new wide-body planes valued at more than $2.T over the next two decades, up 270 from the 8,070 it forecast last year.