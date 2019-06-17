Several Equities researchers initiate Rattler Midstream coverage

Northland Securities initiates on Rattler Midstream (RTLR -1% ) with "Buy" rating and sets target price at $24.00, indicating a potential upside of ~25% from the current price.

Citigroup begins coverage on Rattler Midstream with “neutral” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase issued an “Overweight” and Piper Jaffray sets “overweight” rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse assumed coverage with “Neutral” rating and Goldman Sachs initiates with “Buy” rating.

Bank of America initiated coverage with “buy” rating and Royal Bank of Canada issues “sector perform” rating.

SA rating stands at "Neutral" with Sell side rating of "Hold".

The stock currently has a consensus price target of $22.50.