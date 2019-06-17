Adobe Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (+22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adbe has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 20 downward.