Sonoro proposes $0.75M private placement financing

Sonoro Metals (OTCQB:SMOFF) proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,167,000 units at a price of $0.18/Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $750,060.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Sonoro at an exercise price of $0.27.

The net proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used by Sonoro to complete the current Phase Two drilling program and fund the launch of a Phase Three drilling program at the Cerro Caliche project in Sonora, Mexico.