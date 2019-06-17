Jabil Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.01B (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jbl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.