La-Z-Boy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.13M (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lzb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.