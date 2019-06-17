Ericsson adds solutions to enhance 5G deployment

Ericsson (ERIC +1.5% ) has rolled out new solutions for 5G deployment that should add new consumer and industry use cases, it says.

For one, after supporting service providers with non-standalone 5G New Radio software, it's introduced standalone NR software to enable ultra-low latency and a feature to rapidly extend 5G coverage.

Most operators will start with the non-standalone solutions and evolve to offer standalone as well after their 5G coverage has been established, Ericsson says.

Its cloud offering is expanding with a new solution optimized for edge computing, providing for new 5G services such as augmented reality and content distribution.

It's also added two new Massive MIMO radios to its Ericsson Radio System midband portfolio: the AIR 1636 and AIR 1623.