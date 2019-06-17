Credit Suisse confident on CarMax into earnings

Credit Suisse says it is staying constructive on Outperform-rated CarMax (KMX +0.1% ) ahead of earnings next week.

The firm cites improved pricing trends, omni-channel momentum and stronger market share/relative performance.

CS on CarMax valuation: "We can’t miss that KMX is up +29% since Q4 vs. +1.6% for Hardlines/ +3.0% for S&P 500. But easing structural and cyclical concerns help justify that. KMX is still just <15x FY2 EPS and seems to be in an improving position. In addition to comps, we would be looking for a clear path to stronger EPS growth particularly next year, as sales continue to reap the benefit from online strategic initiatives."