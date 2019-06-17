Mosaic upgraded at BAML as long-term potential outweighs short-term risks

Mosaic (MOS +4.6% ) moves higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, with analyst Steve Byrne saying he toured MOS's assets in Brazil last week and is "comfortable" with the uncertainty.

MOS shares are a third lower over the last four months due to a combination of earnings risks from the wet spring in the U.S., uncertainty associated with Brazilian tailings dams and a weaker pricing outlook for phosphate and potash, but analyst Steve Byrne believes the stock's longer-term potential upside outweighs near-term risks.

Byrne also says he is more constructive on the long-term outlook for Fertilizantes.

MOS's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its average Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but Quant Rating is Bearish.