Deere upgraded at Baird as higher demand seen for farm equipment

Deere (DE +1.4% ) powers higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $175 price target, up from $129, saying the bad weather that has pushed up the price of corn and other commodities also will prompt demand for farm equipment late this year and into 2020.

Corn prices and machinery demand are correlated, with machinery volumes usually on a one-year lag vs. corn prices, Baird says, also noting "equipment purchases are a great tool for farmers to reduce tax liability which combines with already present replacement demand."

Only 83% of corn acres had been planted as of June 9, while 100% would be planted at this point during virtually every other year, meaning nearly 15M acres have yet to be planted, according to Baird.

DE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both the average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.