Aegis makes a bull move on Snap

Aegis Capital has upgraded Snap (SNAP -2.9% ) to Buy for the first time since before the company's IPO.

Analyst Victor Anthony notes less skepticism about the company's ability to drive user growth, pointing to boosts in engagement and advertiser interest. Snap's also "largely absent" from the privacy and antitrust woes that are boosting risk on the FAANGs, he writes.

He also says Snap shouldn't be looking for a buyer and can now "stand on its own."

The firm has a price target of $17, implying 25% upside.

The bulk of analysts are on the sidelines: Sell-siders rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and its Quant Rating is Neutral.