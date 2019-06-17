Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones

Walmart (WMT -0.1% ) is launching sales of AT&T (T -0.2% ) postpaid wireless service plans on its website, providing customers with the chance to upgrade smartphones without coming in to the brick-and-mortar store.

That's an expansion of an existing sales effort inside the stores.

Walmart will expand the online sales to other carriers beyond AT&T in time.

Each carrier eventually will have "its own shopping experience within Walmart.com," where customers can choose a device and payment plan and receive direct shipping for free in two days. Prices on the phones will be the same as in stores.

It's also adding dedicated wireless experts to 600 more stores before the holidays, bringing the total stores with those experts to more than 3,000.