Greenpeace activists continue to harass BP oil rig at sea

A BP (BP -0.7% ) drilling rig being towed to an oilfield in the North Sea has been forced to turn away twice over the past two days as a Greenpeace vessel protesting climate change tries to stop its progress and board the rig.

The protestors have been trying for nine days to stop the Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig from reaching the Vorlich oilfield to start its drilling campaign.

BP says Greenpeace is engaging in "reckless actions directed at our lawful business" and has secured an injunction against the protestors' vessel that has been following the rig.