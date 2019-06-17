Stocks pare session highs ahead of monetary policy meetings

Stocks drift down from session highs as utilities and consumer staples weigh on the market ahead of scheduled monetary policy meetings at the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan.

The S&P pares its gain to 0.2% from its earlier rise of 0.4%; Nasdaq rises 0.7% , easing off a 0.9% increase; and the Dow +0.1% slips from +0.3.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( +1.0% ) and communication services ( +0.9% ) outpace the broader market, as utilities ( -0.8% ) and consumer staples ( -0.4% ) trail.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.1% , paring earlier losses.

Crude oil slips 0.4% to $52.29 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield falls a basis point to 2.08%.