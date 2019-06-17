Dow downgraded at BMO on global trade, macro growth concerns

Dow Inc. (DOW -3.5% ) is near the bottom of today's S&P 500 results after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $52 price target, cut from $58, citing continuing global trade issues that are making for a more difficult macro environment.

BMO analyst John McNulty says while Dow remains among the "diversified pure-play-commodity companies in the space" with focus on shareholder value and led by "solid" management, 2019 is looking increasingly challenging for the company due to trade issues and faltering macro growth.

Given weakness in Silicons, MDI/TDI and PE markets, McNulty sees little short-term recovery and lowers his FY 2019 and FY 2020 EPS estimates to $3.99 and $4.82, respectively, from $4.41 and $5.60 previously.

DOW's average Selling Side Rating is Outperform while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.