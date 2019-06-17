Sprint/T-Mobile makes (a little) more sense with Dish involved - Moffett

Dish Network's (DISH +4% ) new links to the proposed $26B merger of Sprint (S +0.9% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.2% ) make the deal look less "crazy," analyst Craig Moffett says.

A Friday report said that Dish was the presumed leader in picking up assets that would need to be shed in order for the two carriers to get approval for their merger. That followed reports that Dish chief Charlie Ergen was in a meeting with the heads of both the FCC and the Justice Dept.

At least Dish and any other bidders for divested assets from the deal would be better than bringing in Amazon.com (AMZN +0.8% ), Moffett writes: "But the question that we can’t get past is ... why in the world is T-Mobile still trying so hard?"

A bad deal is worse than no deal at all, he suggests.