LyondellBasell cut at Deutsche Bank on ethylene cycle downturn

LyondellBasell (LYB -1.4% ) is lower after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $94 price target, trimmed from $100, as analyst David Begleiter expects shares to remain range-bound through year-end 2019 amid questions into the "depth and duration" of the U.S. ethylene cycle downturn.

Begleiter says LYB faced two key questions entering 2019: Would the company buy Braskem or another petrochemical producer or instead become more aggressive buying back its stock, and what would be the depth and duration of the U.S. ethylene cycle downturn and its impact on LYB's earnings.

The first key question was answered with last week's news that LYB would buy back 10% of its shares via a Dutch Auction and the prior week's news that it had ended discussions about a Braskem acquisition, and clarity around this issue is one of the reasons LYB shares are up 16% in the last two weeks, Begleiter says.

LYB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.