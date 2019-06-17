Tesla +4% as sentiment improves

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 4.42% on the day after some help after from Hamburg continues to resonate. In a note published last week but still being circulated today, Berenberg Bank said worries about demand for Tesla vehicles could be overblown due to many of the issues being logistical in nature. The firm sees the wave of EV competition from German auto firms as actually positive for Tesla on the expectation its "superior and cheaper" technology will be on display.

"Demand support could ironically come from legacy car makers (mainly the Germans but including Jaguar Land Rover) increased electric vehicle marketing activities, as consumers ultimately discover Tesla's more competitive offering, on both technology and price," wrote analyst Alexander Haissel.

There is also some Twitter drama to report on. Over the weekend, Elon Musk both attacked Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard (then erased the tweet) and stated that he deleted his Twitter account (it's still there although quiet).

Tesla trades at a five-week high.