Legg Mason's cost-cutting plan gets resistance from some affiliates

Legg Mason (LM -1.6% ) had a plan -- boost returns by cutting costs and increasing revenue growth, putting it in a position to emerge as a buyer in an industry that's ripe for consolidation.

Like all asset managers, it faces competition from the popularity of low-cost mutual funds and ETFs.

There's a big snag, though, the Wall Street Journal reports. A big part of its plan was centralizing a number of services and functions across its nine affiliates.

Some of its affiliates, though, aren't game since they consider the oversight of their operations, human resources, and other functions a key to their success.

After getting pushback from affiliates Legg Mason CEO Joseph Sullivan turned his focus to the parent company, announcing 120 corporate jobs cuts in May.

Executives, shareholders, and advisers say there may be several more rounds of pruning at the asset manager's headquarters.

There's still a chance that Legg Mason can get its affiliates to sign on for the centralized functions model by providing incentives, such as getting shares as a part of their pay pool.