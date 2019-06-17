Enterprise Products explores sale of Texas oil terminal stake - Reuters

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.4% ) is seeking a sale of its 50% stake in a joint venture with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -2% ) for a recently-completed south Texas crude export terminal, Reuters reports.

The JV, Eagle Ford Terminals Corpus Christi, is connected to the two companies’ 660K bbl/day Eagle Ford JV Pipeline. which brings crude from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale fields to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

In January, EPD filed to build its own deepwater export terminal, Sea Port of Texas, at a site 40 miles off the coast of Houston, where EPD has a much larger presence than Corpus Christi.

"Enterprise is focusing on the Houston market," says Morningstar analyst Sandy Fielden, who also says it is not clear whether the terminal can compete with larger facilities being built in the Corpus Christi area.