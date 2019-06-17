Applied Materials -1.8% on Nomura's cyclical risk warning

Nomura maintains a Neutral rating and $40 PT for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) but warns of risks that are "high at the moment" for AMAT and semis in general.

Analyst David Wong cites meetings with management when saying that AMAT expects a 2020 recovery but isn't "predicting the slope of the recovery."

Wong praises AMAT's size and breadth and the services business, which "has an important stabilizing effect."

AMAT shares are down 1.8% to $40.51.

Applied Materials has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.