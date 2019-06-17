EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM -2.3% ) raises the estimated cost of its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia to $4.8B-$5B and delays the projected completion to mid-2020 due to legal and regulatory challenges.

EQM previously had estimated a $4.6B target cost to complete the project in Q4 2019.

The company says it submitted a land exchange proposal to the U.S. government in an effort to enable the pipe to cross the Appalachian Trail, which would grant the government full ownership of private lands crossed by the trail while granting Mountain Valley a right-of-way to cross the trail using the pipeline's previously planned underground method at an existing crossing location approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2017.