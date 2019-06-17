TheMaven makes move on Sports Illustrated operations

TheMaven (MVEN +10.6% ) -- the nanocap coalition of digital content producers that just agreed to acquire TheStreet -- is taking over print and digital rights for Sports Illustrated, also recently sold.

After buying the brand from Time Inc., Meredith (MDP +1.5% ) last month turned around and sold SI to licensing firm Authentic Brands.

Authentic has now set a deal with TheMaven where the latter prepaid $45M to Authentic Brands against future royalties under a 10-year licensing deal.

Ross Levinsohn -- formerly of Tribune Interactive, Yahoo and Fox Interactive Media -- will join TheMaven as CEO of the Sports Illustrated media line.

And while Meredith loses the publishing rights, “As a result of ABG’s decision to license the Sports Illustrated media assets to a third party — which was ABG’s right under the contract — Meredith’s goal of a completed transaction is achieved," it says.