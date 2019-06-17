Fire knocks out pollution controls at U.S. Steel's Clariton coke plant

U.S. Steel's (X +1.7% ) Clairton coke facility near Pittsburgh is operating with limited pollution controls after a second fire in nearly six months broke out at the plant.

The Clairton facility, the biggest coke plant in the U.S., is more than 100 years old and one of the region's biggest polluters, and a Dec. 24 fire at the plant knocked out pollution controls, which sent sulfur dioxide emissions higher for several months.

Allegheny County health officials warn residents that people with respiratory problems, the elderly and children should again be aware of the potential for higher sulfur dioxide levels but do not issue any evacuation notice.

The company says the incident has not affected production at the facility.