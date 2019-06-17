Fluidigm introduces seven new metal markers for mass cytometry

Fluidigm (FLDM +2% ) says it will introduce seven new cadmium metal labeling kits for mass cytometry in Q3, making its system capable of supporting as many as 50 cell surface and intracellular parameters at a time.

Representing the first of a series of new metal isotopes in development, FLDM says the new isotopes will empower researchers to easily design and customize larger panels to advance biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

Piper Jaffray analyst William Quirk reiterates his Overweight rating and $16 price target on the shares, saying the announcement solidifies FLDM's competitive position and places the company in a position to beat Wall Street expectations.