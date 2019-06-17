Long-time bullish analyst backs off Kinder Morgan, citing valuation

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with an unchanged $22 price target at Stifel, where analyst Selman Akyol pulls back from his bullish view held for more than three years.

Akyol says he continues to view KMI favorably given its recent reduction to a more moderate leverage, high coverage and dividend growth, but believes the valuation already reflects the positive catalysts.

KMI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.