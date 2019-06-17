Macquarie sees banks' payout ratios, buybacks declining in 2019 CCAR

Macquarie's David Konrad sees upside surprises for Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.5% ) in this year's Federal Reserve stress tests, as a result of capital building and less-severe scenario for market declines, he writes in a note.

Sees payout ratios and buybacks falling in 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, even with strong balance sheets, as lenders approach target capital ratios.

Expects total payout ratios declining to 102% from 114% in previous year.

Among regional banks, Comerica (CMA -1.1% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -1.1% ), and Regions Financial (RF -1.3% ) may have disappointing results as they near target capital levels; sees 44% Y/Y buyback decrease.