Dish Network launches system-installation brand for consumers

Dish Network (DISH +3.8% ) has launched a new direct-to-consumer brand to help customers set up their now-smarter entertainment systems.

It's created OnTech Smart Services, which offers end-to-end installation of products from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Wemo, Roku, Yale, Polk Audio and Klipsch Audio among others.

Customers will be able to buy products directly from the OnTech website and schedule deliver/installation as soon as the same day.

It's launching today in 11 major markets with plans to expand in the near future.