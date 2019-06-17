Commodities 

Supreme Court upholds Virginia ban on uranium mining

|About: Cameco Corporation (CCJ)|By:, SA News Editor

The largest known U.S. uranium deposit will remain under ground after the Supreme Court today upheld a Virginia law that bans mining the metal, rejecting a challenge backed by the Trump’s administration.

The justices affirmed a lower court's ruling that threw out a lawsuit by Canada-based Virginia Energy Resources and other owners of the deposit valued by the company at $6B on private land in the state.

The dispute focused on whether the federal Atomic Energy Act of 1954, which regulates the development of nuclear energy, pre-empts Virginia's mining ban under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law generally outweighs state law.

Potentially relevant tickers include URA, NLR, CCJ, UUUU, UEC

