Stocks score narrow win ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks eked out small gains as investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting hoping for signals on the central bank's willingness to cutting interest rates sooner rather than later.

Investor hopes have raised the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to 5%-plus gains this month but showed little buying conviction today, with gains already registered ahead of the meeting and still no progress on U.S.-China trade.

Communication services (+1.1%) topped today's sector standings on the back of gains in Facebook (+4.2%) and Netflix (+3.2%), with real estate (+1.1%) and energy (+0.9%) also outperforming; on the flip side, the financials (-0.9%) and materials (-0.9%) sectors lagged the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 1.85% and the 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 2.09%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures fell 1.1% to settle at $51.93/bbl.