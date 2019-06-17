MoneyGram +53% after partnering with Ripple

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) skyrockets after announcing a strategic agreement with Ripple (XRP-USD).

MoneyGram says the two-year partnership supports the companies' shared goal of improving the settlement of cross-border payments by increasing efficiency and reducing cost through RippleNet.

Ripple will become MoneyGram's key partner for cross-border settlement using digital assets. As part of this partnership, Ripple has made an initial investment of $30M in MoneyGram equity, made up of common stock and a warrant to purchase common stock. Ripple purchased the newly-issued common stock from MoneyGram at $4.10 per share.

MGI +52% after hours to $2.22.

Source: Press Release