Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC

Marine Money Week kicked off today in New York City with presentations from tanker executives and shipping finance professionals.

J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge says the early focus has been on the International Maritime Organization's 2020 sulphur emissions regulations.

A tanker panel led by Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was cautiously optimistic despite the general weak sentiment, according to Mintzmyer.

Mintzmyer participated in an equity investor panel alongside David Marcus of Evermore and Richard Diamond of Castlewood Capital Partners, which had a primary focus on improving corporate governance and buying the best stories underneath scary headlines. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) came up as favored names.

Marine Money Week runs through Wednesday. Join the discussion on the sector in the comment stream.