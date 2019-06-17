Steel Dynamics sees below-consensus Q2 earnings

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -2.8% after-hours as it guides Q2 EPS of $0.86-$0.90, below Q1 and year-ago results as well as Wall Street expectations.

STLD's anticipated Q2 range is below Q1 earnings of $0.91/share and Q2 2018 EPS of $1.53, and the analyst consensus EPS estimate for the quarter is $0.94.

STLD expects Q2 earnings from its steel operations to decline relative to Q1, primarily due to lower profitability from its long product steel operations, as shipments and metal spread declined in the quarter; while underlying domestic steel demand remains intact, steel buying hesitancy and inventory destocking has been caused by a weakening scrap price environment.

Q2 profitability in the company's metals recycling platform also is seen declining, based mostly on reduced ferrous metal spread as average pricing declined through the quarter.