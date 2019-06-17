NiSource weighs sale of unit tied to gas explosions - Bloomberg

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is planning a sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the subsidiary responsible for deadly pipeline explosions last year, Bloomberg reports.

NI received bids this month from rival utilities for the division, which could fetch ~$2B, according to the report.

NI said last month it is potentially facing more than $1B in claims from last year's Merrimack Valley gas explosions, which killed one person and injured more than two dozen.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is one of the state's largest distributors of natural gas, with 323K customers.