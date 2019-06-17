FDA approves Novo Nordisk's Type 2 diabetes drug for young patients

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded indication for its Victoza (liraglutide) injection to lower blood sugar along with diet and exercise in patients aged 10-17 years with Type 2 diabetes.
Victoza was first approved in the U.S. in 2010 to help improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes, but it now provides children and adolescents with a new treatment option beyond metformin and insulin.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, normally occurring in patients 45 years or older, but its prevalence among younger patients has climbed dramatically over the past 20 years.
