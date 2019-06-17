Turtle Beach +2.8% as director buys more shares

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is making its second postmarket move in a row following a share purchase by director Ronald Doornink.

On Friday, Doornink disclosed a purchase of 4,938 shares, and the stock moved up in the after-hours session.

Shares are up 2.8% after hours today following a new Form 4 from Doornink, indicating a purchase of another 5,000 shares on Friday at an average price of $10.47.

That adds to an indirect holding by the Doornink Revocable Living Trust, now beneficial owner of 383,886 shares.