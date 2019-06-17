Equinix names company veteran to lead Americas

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has named a company veteran as its president of the Americas group.

Jon Lin is taking over the role, with oversight of regional management, strategy and growth plans for Equinix in the Americas, including its existing operations in Brazil, Canada, Colombia and the United States.

He steps up into the role held by Karl Strohmeyer, earlier named chief customer and revenue officer. Lin has held a number of roles since joining the company in 2009, most recently VP, Americas Regional Corporate Development.