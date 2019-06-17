Boeing gets zero new orders at Paris Air Show day one - report

Boeing (NYSE:BA) did not announce a single new order on the first day of the Paris Air Show, while rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) recorded orders and options for 123 planes, CNBC reports, citing aviation consulting firm IBA.iQ.

The report reinforces Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg's comments to CNBC that this year's air show would be less about orders and more about reassuring customers and suppliers that the company is making progress getting the grounded 737 MAX back in the air.

Meanwhile, a Boeing spokesperson says it has no plans to change the name of the 737 MAX, following news reports that it was prepared to do to improve its future marketing of the aircraft.

Bloomberg earlier quoted CFO Greg Smith as saying that if Boeing needed to change the brand, it would "address" the issue.

IBA.iQ forecasts overall orders at this year's air show to come in at their lowest since 2016.

#ParisAirShow2019