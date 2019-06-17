Shell to pay $2.8M fine for 2014 plant explosion, Dutch court says

A Dutch court orders Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.8% ) to pay a €2.5M fine ($2.8M) for failing to prevent an explosion at its Moerdijk facility in 2014 and for breaching emissions limits at the plant.

The court says Shell did not do enough to prevent the incident which resulted in a series of explosions and a large fire at the chemical plant.

Shell also did not notice a leak which resulted in the emission of ethylene oxide far above legal limits during parts of 2015-16, the court says.