Cause of Argentina's massive power blackout still a mystery

Power has been restored across virtually all of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, according to Argentine energy officials, but the cause of Sunday's massive blackout remains a mystery.

Argentina's grid collapsed early Sunday morning, cutting power to tens of millions of people in South America, affecting phone and internet communication region-wide and temporarily shutting down YPF's (YPF +1.6% ) major La Plata refinery.

It is not clear how drilling operations at Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, one of the world’s biggest reserves of shale gas and oil, may have been affected.

ETFs: ARGT