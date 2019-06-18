Boris spotlight sends sterling to 2019 low

Sterling fell to its weakest level of 2019 on Monday, sliding 0.5% to $1.2532.

According to Peter Kinsella, the global head of currency strategy at Union Bancaire Privee, frontrunner Boris Johnson is now priced in, but the EU reaction to him is not, so "the optics for the pound by the end of July are going to look horrific."

Johnson will face a television debate for the first time today as his position on a no-deal Brexit meets further scrutiny.

