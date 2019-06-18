U.S. business testifies on China tariffs

Sourcing from other countries besides China will raise costs, in many cases more than the 25% tariffs, U.S. companies told a panel of officials from the USTR, the Commerce and State Department, and other federal agencies on Monday.

Moving operations to Vietnam and other nations will also not be feasible for years due to a lack of skills and infrastructure in those locations.

The U.S. blacklisting campaign against Huawei is additionally taking a toll, with the company’s founder forecasting a hit to revenue of about $30B this year and next.