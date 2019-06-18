Futures rebound after Draghi comments

Worries over the Middle East appeared to put slight pressure on U.S. stock index futures overnight, but stimulus talk from Mario Draghi has turned markets around.

DJIA futures are now ahead by 100 points , while the S&P 500 is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is 0.8% higher .

More easy monetary policies from the world’s biggest central banks may be in store as the Fed begins a key two-day meeting that many expect will clear the way for a cut in interest rates.

Oil is up 0.2% at $52.01/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1350/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.06%.

