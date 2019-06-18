Futures slip ahead of Fed meeting

Worries over the Middle East appear to be putting slight pressure on U.S. stock index futures ahead of a key two-day Federal Reserve meeting which traders expect to clear the way for a cut in interest rates.

DJIA futures are down 39 points , while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are off by 0.2% .

The U.S. on Monday announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops, citing concerns about a threat from Iran and stirring nerves on financial markets already concerned by the ramping up of trade tensions with China.