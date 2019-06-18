Futures slip ahead of Fed meeting

Worries over the Middle East appear to be putting slight pressure on U.S. stock index futures ahead of a key two-day Federal Reserve meeting which traders expect to clear the way for a cut in interest rates.
DJIA futures are down 39 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are off by 0.2%.
The U.S. on Monday announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops, citing concerns about a threat from Iran and stirring nerves on financial markets already concerned by the ramping up of trade tensions with China.
Oil is up 0.2% at $52.01/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1350/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.06%. ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV
