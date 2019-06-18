Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch

It could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long existence.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is likely to release a crypto whitepaper today, with the currency set to be used as a peer-to-peer payment within messenger apps.

Analysts say that could legitimize the space and motivate big financial institutions to get out of "wait and see" mode.

"Project Libra" is said to already include partners like Visa and Mastercard, and may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams.